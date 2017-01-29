Cory Bowen, Jacob Abramowitz marry

Cory Elizabeth Bowen of Lexington and Jacob Reuben Abramowitz of Charlotte, North Carolina, were united in marriage Jan. 21 at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center in Columbia. The Rev. Dr. Patrick Riddle officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Kevin Bowen. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Louis Jodie of Lexington, the late Otis Bodie Rawl Sr., and Mrs. Bertha Hess Bowen and the late Mr. Ernest Eugene Bowen of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of South Carolina.
The groom is the son of Col. and Mrs. David Joseph Abramowitz of Jacksonville, Florida. He is the grandson of Col. and Mrs. Benjamin Louis Abramowitz of Melbourne, Florida; Ms. Sukiko Iwasa Carpenter of Leavenworth, Kansas; and 1st Sgt. John Raymond Carpenter and the late Mrs. Jean Carpenter of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the United States Military Academy, and he is employed with Thermal Resource Sales.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Pianist Mrs. Robin Vaughan-Parler, soloist Mr. Harold Glenn McIntosh, bagpiper Mr. Bruno Delage and snare drummer Mr. Christian Kloot provided music.
Maid of honor was Miss Ann Malek Konduros of Lexington. Matron of honor was Mrs. Alexandra Bowen Chalk of Lexington. Bridesmaids were Miss Kaila Rose Abramowitz of Jacksonville, Florida; Miss Huong Thuy Dao of Charleston; Miss Kayla Marie Parker of Miami; and Mrs. Katherine Pace Scappaticci of New York. Miss Madelyn Rosen Critelli of Atlanta was flower girl.
Best men were Mr. Haydn Hunter Campbell of Charleston and Mr. Paul Justin Key of Denver. Groomsmen were Mr. Brian Michael Chmura of Cincinnati; Capt. Charles Matthew Eason of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Mr. Kyle James Martin of Greenville; Mr. Carlo Rafael Sandiego of Fairfax, Virginia; and Mr. Frank Anthony Scappaticci of New York.
Director was Mrs. Debra Rawl Hester of Lexington South Carolina. Greeters were Dr. and Mrs. Gregory James Konduros of Lexington and Mrs. Tricia Pollreisz and Miss Adysen Pollreisz, both of Monument, Colorado.
A reception followed at the Alumni Center.
The couple will reside in Charlotte, North Carolina.
