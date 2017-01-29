Hannah Cook, Christian Hinson marry

Hannah Danielle Cook of Lexington and Christian Joseph Hinson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, were united in marriage Jan. 20 at Lexington Baptist Church in Lexington. The Rev. Drs. Michael Turner and Tim Willis officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of John Daniel Cook of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of Bob and Betty Wells and Dale and Mary Cook, all of Lexington. She earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of South Carolina.
The groom is the son of Joey and Martha Hinson of Colorado Springs. He is the grandson of Barbara and Dave Hilgeman of Myrtle Beach; Jane Kramer, the late William B. Talbert Jr. and the late Martha Ann Talbert, all of Greenville; and Franklin J. Hinson Sr. of Johns Island. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from USC, and he is employed with the U.S. Air Force as a second lieutenant.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father. Pianist Robin Vaughan-Parler, trumpeter Scott Clark, and soloist Casey Harold provided music.
Maid of honor was Sara Rebecca Ethridge of Lexington. Bridesmaids were Kathryn Kelli West and Brianna Layne Watts, both of Lexington; Caitlyn Martha-Anne Petersen of Monument, Colorado; and Allie Elizabeth Waters and Mollie Talbert Waters, both of Greenville. Nora Joy Geimer of Kingstree was flower girl. Honorary junior bridesmaids were Sloane Elizabeth Davis of Lexington and Sarah Caitlyn Wells and Edie-Raine Goodman Hardee, both of Gilbert.
Best man was the groom’s father, Col. Joey Hinson. Groomsmen were Dane Hutcheon of Colorado Springs; Benjamin Kyle Waters of Greenville; Corey Petersen of Monument, Colorado; and Jason Robert Addy of Lexington. Connor William-Joesph Hinson and Caleb Shawn Hinson, both of Hampstead, North Carolina, were ring bearers.
A reception followed at Stone River.
After their honeymoon in the Dominican Republic, the couple will reside in Columbia.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: I was good friends with Christian’s cousin, and when he came to visit the University of South Carolina from Colorado, we went to get ice cream together.
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: We had been eating lunch together for a couple weeks, and he asked me to go shagging with him. So we went, and by the time the night was over, I knew Christian was different from anyone I had ever met. He dropped me off at my dorm and gave me the sweetest kiss, and we have been inseparable since.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We went to church with my dad, and then Christian took me to each brunch at Blue Marlin. It was about to be a crazy week because he was graduating on Thursday, and he said he wanted to take me on a date. He needed to explain because we usually eat Sunday dinner with my dad. After brunch, he said he needed to drop off something with one of his professors on the Horseshoe. He made me get out and walk with him because he said he wanted to play our brick game: When we were freshmen, we would walk around the Horseshoe and act like the light-colored bricks were fire, and we had to stay on the dark color bricks. When we got to the top of the Horseshoe, he told me how much he loved me. I turned around and he was on one knee. After I said yes, this girl started walking toward us with a camera; she had gotten everything. She then took pictures of us for an hour, and we even saw USC president Harry Pastides. Afterward, we went to my place so I could freshen up since I had been crying for an hour straight, and I walked in to see all our friends and family there to celebrate with us. It was one of the greatest days of my life!
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: I am looking most forward to the first look, the first time Christian will see me in the chapel – just us two.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: Lexington Baptist is my home church and Christian has been going there with me since we started dating.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: “In this Very Room” is an important song because it explains love in everyone’s face, and it was also Christian’s late grandmothers favorite song. “10,000 Reasons (Bless the Lord Oh My Soul)” is Christian’s and my favorite worship song, and this is a time of worship.
