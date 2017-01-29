Lindsey Riddick, TJ Nagel marry

Lindsey Caroline Riddick and Terry Leroy “TJ” Nagel III, both of Columbia, were united in marriage Jan. 28 at Union United Methodist Church in Irmo. The Rev. Stephen Taylor officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Patrick Henry Riddick Jr. and Lynne Russell Riddick of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Barbara Tuck Russell of Greensboro, North Carolina and the late William Robert Russell Sr. and Carolyn Harris Riddick of Columbia and the late Patrick Henry Riddick Sr. She earned a doctorate in physical therapy from the University of South Carolina.
The groom is the son of Terry LeRoy Nagel Jr. and Betsy Sue Nagel of Blythewood. He is the grandson of Terry LeRoy Nagel Sr. of Blythewood and the late Clare Allen Nagel and Frances Sue Hetrick of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and the late Russel Ordan Smith. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by parents. A string ensemble provided music.
Maid of honor was Alexandra Eloise Morris of Mount Pleasant. Matron of honor was Kimberly Curry Bolen of West Columbia. Bridesmaids were Elizabeth Rogers Benzing of Easley; Jennifer Michelle Nagel and Kaitlyn Nagel Thompson, both of Blythewood; Madison Crisp Jacks of Atlanta; Brittany Theresa Robinson of Richmond, Virginia; Emily Carter Kennedy of Southern Pines, North Carolina; Kelly Harvin Kirby of Greenville; and Kathryn Anne Wetzel of Columbia. Honorary bridesmaids were Marianne Taylor Copelan and Elizabeth White McCarthy, both of Columbia; Natalie Christine Jacks of Hermosa Beach, California; Alexandra Moore Phillips of Woodinville, Washington; and Lauren Fleming Jashinsky of Greenville.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Joshua Edwin Noah Pozsik, Michael James-Robert Driggers, Cameron Michael Blakely, Bryan Henry Riddick and Brian Lindsay Hilpisch, all of Columbia; Jonathan Patrick Mayer of Raleigh, North Carolina; Joel David Fuziol of Greenville; David Tyler Thompson of Blythewood; and Christopher Brendan-Lee Futral of Atlanta. Wyatt Eli Thompson was ring bearer.
A reception followed at 1208 Washington Place.
After their honeymoon in Montego Bay, Jamaica, the couple will reside in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
Lindsey: TJ and I met at the University of South Carolina during our undergraduate years – I was a freshman, and he was a junior. We remained friends but lost touch. Years later, we reconnected through mutual friends. Friendship turned into more during St. Pat’s in Five Points. You could call it the luck of the Irish!
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
Lindsey: TJ and I went on a trip early in our relationship to New York City. I quickly found TJ and I both shared the same joy during new adventures and were wonderful travel companions. I knew during that trip I wished to share many more adventures with him during my lifetime and hoped we would be forever travel buddies!
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
TJ: Lindsey has always had a love for elephants, stemming from childhood memories at the Riverbanks Zoo. She said it was on her bucket list to meet an elephant up-close. My sister has a friend who works at Riverbanks Zoo as an elephant trainer and agreed to help me plan my surprise proposal months in advance. I told Lindsey we were to go on private tour of the elephant exhibit with my sister’s family to surprise my 2-year-old nephew. Little did she know that behind-the-scenes tour of the elephant exhibit included a painting demonstration by Penny the elephant would lead to a second canvas illustrated with the words, “Will you marry me?” by one of Lindsey’s close friends. She responded “thank you!” out of pure shock and excitement. Later, she added, “YES! Two dreams came true today!”
The celebration was not quite over. I also planned a gathering of our closest 50 friends and family for a surprise at Terra in West Columbia! Our engagement weekend celebrations ended with the St. Pat’s in Five Points Festival – an event that has been special to us ever since our friendship turned into more!
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
TJ: I am most looking forward to seeing my beautiful bride for the first time and then having her by my side as my wife when we exit the church! I am also looking forward to combining our friends and families to celebrate all night!
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
Lindsey: Union United Methodist Church is my hometown church, where I was baptized, confirmed, and now married!
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
Lindsey: We chose traditional music, but I decided to include one personal song during the prelude. The song “The Prayer” by David Foster was a song traditionally sung every year during my sorority’s Recruitment Week to highlight the importance of friendship and faith. I chose to honor my friends, my future husband, and my most important relationship, with God, through this song as I prepare for a memorable day.
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
Lindsey: Something old is a surprise from my mom. Something new is my wedding gown. Something borrowed is my cousin and bridesmaid’s veil. Something blue is the blue on the inside of my wedding heels.
