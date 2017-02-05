Marly Baxter, Hunter Purvis to wed

Gerald L. and Cheryl S. Baxter of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Elizabeth “Marly” Baxter, to Thomas “Hunter” Purvis, son of Billy and Melissa Purvis of Blythewood.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the granddaughter of Marlene Stirewalt of Linville Falls, North Carolina. She is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at the University of South Carolina, expected to graduate in 2018.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Blythewood, is the grandson of Mary Lou Looper and Thomas Edward Cooper, both of Blythewood. He is pursuing a degree in civil engineering at the United States Military Academy at West Point.
The couple plans a June 2018 wedding in Columbia.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Football-cheerleader yearbook pictures at Spring Valley High School.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: The first time my fiance ever spoke to me, I could only mumble three words because he had me so speechless.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: The bridegroom-elect gathered both families at the bride’s home and in Columbia and proposed in front of the Christmas tree on Dec. 18.
