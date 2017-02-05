Anna Thomas, Sean Lewis to wed

James Preston Thomas and Molly Alford Thomas of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Anna Hampton Thomas, to Sean Kenneth Lewis, son of George Michael Lewis and Mary Margaret Lewis.
The bride-elect, a resident of Greenville, is the granddaughter of Hampton and Barbara Alford of Eastover and Ernest “Crow” and Linabell Thomas of Graniteville. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston, and she is employed with Clemson University as a scholarship coordinator.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Greenville, is the grandson of George and Gilda Lewis and Clarence and Stella Daigle, all of Mobile, Alabama. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston, and he is employed with Terminix in Anderson as a branch manager.
The couple plans a May wedding in Eastover.
