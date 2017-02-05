Jennifer Gallman, Zigmond Osby to wed

Dr. Vivian Gallman DeRienzo and Mr. J. Michael DeRienzo of Florence and Mr. William Dennis Gallman of Irmo are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer Channel Gallman, to Zigmond Trevor Osby, son of Mr. Zigmond Trevor Osby Sr. of Columbia and Ms. Janice Gail Turner of Winnsboro.
The bride-elect, a resident of Charlotte, North Carolina, is the granddaughter of Mrs. Ruth McClain Lucas of Florence and Mr. and Mrs. Olin (Geneva) Gallman of Irmo. She earned a bachelor’s degree in public affairs and a master’s degree in divergent learning from Columbia College, and she is employed with Selwyn Presbyterian Child Development Center.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Charlotte, is the grandson of Mr. David Eugene Osby of Lexington, Mrs. Annie Bell Turner of Winnsboro, and Mrs. Melba Holmes of Columbia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Newberry College, and he is employed with Sonic Automotive Group as an experience guide.
The couple plans an August wedding in Florence.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: At a sorority (Zeta Phi Beta) and fraternity (Phi Beta Sigma) function.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: He proposed to me in Charleston on a carriage ride. It was very special – I was very surprised!
