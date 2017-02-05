Mariko Clack, Chris Beckham marry

Mariko Michelle Clack of Irmo and Christopher Thomas “Chris” Beckham of Columbia were united in marriage Jan. 14 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Columbia. The Rev. John Trump officiated the 4:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Tillman Clack and Mitzi Tokunaga Clack. She is the granddaughter of the late Thomas D. and Frances Tokunaga of Columbia and the late Tillman and Eloise Clack of Augusta, Georgia. A graduate of Lacy’s School of Cosmetology in Lexington, she is employed with Hotshots Hair Salon in Irmo as a cosmetologist.
The groom is the son of Thomas R. and Cynthia S. Beckham of West Columbia. He is the grandson of Mrs. Pauline Y. Shuford and the late Mr. Calvin H. Shuford Sr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. George E. Beckham Sr. He attended Winthrop University and earned an associates degree from Midlands Technical College. He is pursuing a degree mechanical engineering and nuclear systems technology at Midlands Technical College, and he is employed with Tsunami Harbison.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father. Organist Ms. Jeanie Walrath provided music.
Maid of honor was Maliyah Claire of Irmo. Matron of honor was Caroline Whatley of Lexington. Bridesmaids were Megan McNeill, Brittany Berggrun, Katie Northcutt, Michelle Breedlove and Corey Aaron, all of Columbia. Maci Whatley of Lexington was flower girl.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Tyler Russell of Lexington; Alex Nettles, Tyler Keane and Brandon Carey, all of West Columbia; and Jeremy Brazzell and Bobby Hayes, both of Columbia. Kobe Hall of Lexington was ring bearer.
Kristen Hallman was greeter. Ushers were Cory Breedlove and Zack Northcutt.
A reception followed at 1208 Washington Place.
After their honeymoon in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the couple will reside in Irmo.
