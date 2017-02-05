Hayley Elia, Corey Young marry

Hayley Jean Elia and Corey Daniel Young, both of Savannah, Georgia, were united in marriage Dec. 10 at Saint James Catholic Church in Savannah. Father Mark Ross officiated the 2 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Peter Elia of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Ms. Jean Watson Gregson of Columbia; Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Malcolm Johnson Jr. of Orange Park, Florida; and the late Mrs. Susan Arcuri Elia and the late Mr. Vincenzo Elia, both of Farrell, Pennsylvania. A graduate of A.C. Flora High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in public health from the University of South Carolina Honors College and a master’s degree in public health from Emory University. She is employed with EviCore Healthcare as a JOC analyst.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Alan Daniel Young of Columbia. He is the grandson of the late Hazel Yates Hill and the late Willie Ray Hill, both of Hickory, North Carolina; the late Patricia Lackey Young of Charlotte, North Carolina; and the late Evelyn and Mitchell Carroll Young of Kannapolis, North Carolina. A graduate of A.C. Flora High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in American politics from the United States Military Academy. He is employed as a first lieutenant with the United States Army.
The bride was escorted by her father.
Maids of honor were Ashley Elia and Valerie Hobbs, both of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Gabby Rosansky of Santa Monica, California; Sarah Hamblin and Amber Hamm Harvin, both of Charleston; Kathryn Derrick of Columbia; Emily McWhorter of Greenville; Lauren Teague of Charlotte; and Dana Miller of Jacksonville, Florida. Leela Keyes of Lake Junaluska, North Carolina, and Lydia Young of Easley were flower girls.
Best man was Kevin Young of Clarksville, Tennessee. Groomsmen were Robert Hendrix of Lexington; Alex Brown of Charlotte; Evan Brown of Austin, Texas; Stuart Tepoorten, Gunnar Carroll, Charles Snodgrass, and Spencer Eck, all of Savannah; and Max Smith and Ian McGee, both of Fort Carson, Colorado. Tepoorten, Carroll, Snodgrass, Eck, Smith and McGee also served as U.S. Army saber bearers. Malcolm Johnson and Tyler Johnson, both of Winter Park, Florida, were ring bearers.
A reception followed at The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa.
After their honeymoon in Arenal and the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, the couple reside in Savannah.
