Barrett Fisher, David Case marry

Barrett Elizabeth Fisher of Jackson, Mississippi, and Paul David Case Jr. of Metairie, Louisiana, were united in marriage Feb. 4 at Washington Street United Methodist Church in Columbia. The Rev. Patricia J. Parrish officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Ed and Sara Fisher of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard C. Fisher and the late Mr. and Mrs. Ralph A Barrett. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in hospital administration from the University of Alabama-Birmingham. She is employed with University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.
The groom is the son of Paul Sr. and Gayle Case of Pearl, Mississippi, and Donald and Mignonne Boyd of Monteray, Louisiana. He is the grandson of Mrs. George Ellis Lang of Magnolia, Mississippi, and the late George Ellis Lang, the late Paul Laverne Case and the late Dorothy Brooks Hamilton. He earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Mississippi, and he is employed with East Jefferson General Hospital in Metairie, Louisiana.
The bride was escorted by father and given in marriage by her parents.
Maid of honor was Robyn Schuyler Fisher of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Allison Gilbert of Greenville; Jamie Johnson of Augusta, Georgia; Carrie Jones and Lalainya Williamson, both of Brandon, Mississippi; Ginna Moseley of Washington, D.C.; and Jenny Parker of Pelham, Alabama.
Best girl was Anna Case of Florence, Mississippi. Groomsmen were Jeff Burney of Florence, Mississippi; Travis King of Madison, Mississippi; Kirk Rogers of Columbia; and Kevin Smith, Mike Todaro and Justin Williamson, all of Brandon, Mississippi.
David Ethier was reader and Holley Caldwell was greeter.
A reception followed at Stone River.
After their honeymoon in Saint Lucia, the couple will reside in Jackson.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Introduced by a co-worker.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: Before they started dating. The first time Barrett met David, she glanced at his ring finger. There was no ring, and she was hooked.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: On the beach on Jan. 2, 2016, at halftime of the Georgia football game.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: Being with friends and family and the cake.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: Church where bride’s parents and grandparents were married.
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: My grandparents’ picture from their wedding in 1950 at Washington Street United Methodist Church.
