Susie and David Cullum celebrate 50th anniversary

David Cullum and Beverly “Susie” Cullum of Batesburg-Leesville were married the snowy night of Feb. 10, 1967, and will celebrate their 50th anniversary at their condo on Pawleys Island.
The Cullums have two children: Rodney Cullum and his wife, Barbara, of Rock Hill and Curtis Cullum and his wife, Stephanie, of Leesville. Their four grandchildren are Jack, Rylan, Sam and Garrity.
David Cullum is retired from the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the State Budget and Control Board, and Susie Cullum is retired from Lexington School District Three and the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
They spend their time traveling, enjoying their children and grandchildren, and visiting the beach with their family and friends. A trip to Florida is planned in the future.
