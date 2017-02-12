Lauren Ashley Burgess, Grayson Willard Hutson to wed

Mr. and Mrs. James Michael Burgess of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Ashley Burgess, to Grayson Willard Hutson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Willard Wilson Hutson Jr.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the granddaughter of Mrs. Frances H. Shealy and the late Mr. George Bruce Shealy Sr. of Columbia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Vearl Burgess of Orangeburg. She earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master’s degrees in accountancy and business administration from the University of South Carolina.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the grandson of Mr. Willard Wilson Hutson Sr. and the late Mrs. Edith Valerie Hutson of Charleston and the late Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Osmond Boulware of Boiling Springs. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina.
The couple plans a June wedding in Columbia.
Comments