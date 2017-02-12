Elizabeth Butler, Paul McCallum to wed

Together with their families, Elizabeth Marie Butler and Paul George McCallum, both of Lexington, are pleased to announce their engagement.
The bride-elect is the daughter of F. David Butler of Columbia and the late Anne R. Butler. She earned a bachelor’s degree in integrated marketing communication from Winthrop University and a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. She is employed with the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The bridegroom-elect is the son of George and Mary McCallum of Lexington. He earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Lander University, and he is employed with Lexington Medical Center.
The couple plans an April wedding in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: On a double date.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: On our first date.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: My fiance wrote me three notes, each telling me which path of rose petals to take to a specific room in our house. When I got to each room, there was another note. Finally, I followed the freshly picked rose petals to the dining room, where I found him down on one knee. Then, he asked me to marry him. It was a magical moment in both of our lives.
