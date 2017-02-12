Brittany Carson, Ryan Blackburn to wed

Mr. John Steven Carson and Dr. Lee Carson of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Brittany Elise Carson, to Ryan Gordon Blackburn, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ernie N. Blackburn of Augusta, Georgia.
The bride is the granddaughter of Jean H. Smith and the late Jimmie R. Smith of Easley and the late Mr. and Mrs. Judson L. Carson of Columbia. A graduate of Spring Valley High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and is employed as a marketing manager at RSA Security, a division of Dell.
The groom is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Bruce E. Blackburn of Augusta, Georgia, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Gordon L. Hardie of Hazlehurst, Georgia. A graduate of Lakeside High School, he earned bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration from Mercer University. He is employed as a commercial real estate broker at Lavista Associates.
After their wedding in June, the couple will reside in Atlanta.
