Kristin Davis, Bradley Shealy to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Warren Davis of Little Mountain announce the engagement of their daughter, Kristin Ann Davis, to Bradley David Shealy, son of Ms. Mary Shealy of Chapin and Mr. and Mrs. Dean Shealy of Little Mountain.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Frick of Little Mountain and Mr. E. W. Davis and the late Mrs. Carolyn Davis of Sumter. She is a 2007 graduate of Mid-Carolina High School and a 2011 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. She is employed with Colonial Life Insurance.
The bridegroom-elect is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Boland and the late Mr. Jerry Frick, all of Chapin, and Mr. Claude Shealy and the late Mrs. Gladys Shealy of Little Mountain. He is a 2007 graduate of Chapin High School and played college baseball at the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie. He is employed with South Carolina Electric and Gas.
The couple plan a March wedding in Little Mountain.
