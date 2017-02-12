Bethany Smith, Brennan Olmstead to wed

Stanley and Candace Smith of Irmo are pleased to announce the engagement their daughter, Bethany Smith, to Brennan Olmstead, son of Frederick “Ted” Allen Olmstead III and Tracy Locklier Olmstead of Irmo.
The bride-elect, a resident of Greenville, is the granddaughter of the late Charles and Laurie Quinn of Tallahassee, Florida, and the late William and Betty Smith of Greenville. She is the step-granddaughter of the late Geraldine Smith of Greenville. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and a master’s degree in language and literacy from the University of South Carolina. She is employed as a kindergarten teacher with Greenville County Schools.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Greenville, is the grandson of the late Frederick Allen Olmstead Jr. and Helen LaFrance, both of Cleveland, Ohio, and the late Hermon Roy and “Happy” Locklier of Columbia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sport and entertainment management from the University of South Carolina, and he is employed with Synnex Corporation.
The couple plans a May wedding in Seabrook Island.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met in middle school.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: He proposed on the beach at Seabrook Island, and that’s where we will be married.
