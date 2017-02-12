Olivia Stiltner, Dean Smith to wed

1:01 Sindarius Thornwell South Carolina's leader Pause

0:57 PJ Dozier is a unique talent for the Gamecocks

2:08 Civil War Reenactment

1:50 Highlights and postgame comments from Irmo's win over Dutch Fork

32:52 Senator Scott speaks on Rule 19, race, and Sen. Sessions

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

1:04 Unforgettable Jewelry on Devine turns attempted burglary into Valentines Day sign

1:19 Former morgue on Bull Street may become restaurant

1:08 President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS justice