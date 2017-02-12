Olivia Stiltner, Dean Smith to wed

Harry B. and Cynthia Stiltner of Lexington are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Olivia Leigh Stiltner, to Dean John James Smith, son of Gregory and Debra Smith of Lexington.
The bride-elect, a resident of Lexington, holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science, and she is employed with Ferguson Enterprises.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Lexington, is the grandson of Anthony Liparini of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science, and he is employed with Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community.
The couple plans an April wedding in Lexington.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: High school.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Sept. 4, 2016, at the Angel Oak tree in Charleston.
