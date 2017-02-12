Jessica Taylor, Kyle Yobs to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Donald Michael Taylor of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica Ann, to Steven Kyle Yobs, son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Yobs of Cayce.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Lee Cosper Sr. of Marion and Mr. Don E. Taylor and the late Audrey Headden Taylor of Columbia. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management. She is also a recent graduate of The Paul Mitchell School of Cosmetology and employed at Carmen! Carmen! Prestige Salon and Spa.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Cayce, is the grandson of the late Mr. Noel Yobs and Mrs. Faye Yobs of Cayce, the late Mr. Lonnie Dawkins of West Columbia, and the late Mrs. Betty Tidwell, also of West Columbia. He is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s of teaching in social studies. He is employed at Irmo High School.
The couple plans a June wedding in Columbia.
