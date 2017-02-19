Geneva Bell celebrates 100th birthday

The Bell children are pleased to congratulate their mother, Geneva, on celebrating her 100th birthday Tuesday, Feb. 21.
A formal birthday party was Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Carolina Event Center in Winnsboro.
Geneva Bell was born Feb. 21, 1917, in Ridgeway. She married her sweetheart, George Bell Sr., and in this union, 12 children were born.
She has nine living children, 52 grandchildren, 95 great-grandchildren, 60 great-great-grandchildren and five great-great-great-grandchildren.
A faithful member at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Ridgeway, she attends Sunday school and worship services on a regular basis.
Geneva enjoys taking care of her great-grandchildren, gardening, going on cruises with her family and reading the Bible.
