Elizabeth Allen, James Bishop Jr. to wed

Mrs. Carol Cowan Allen and Dr. Harry Sholar Allen III, both of Florence, announce the engagement of their daughter, Elizabeth Louise, to James Pete Bishop Jr., son of Mrs. Shawn Drake of Columbia and Mr. James Pete Bishop of Newberry.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the granddaughter of Mrs. Alberta T. Allen and the late Dr. Harry S. Allen Jr. of Florence and the late Mr. and Mrs. C. Hartwell Cowan of Aiken. She earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising from the University of South Carolina, and she is the owner and creative director of Nella Designs in Columbia.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard Vincent Blossom of Florence and the late Mr. and Mrs. James P. Bishop of Newberry. He earned a bachelor’s degree in integrated information technology from the University of South Carolina, and he is employed with BlueCross and BlueShield of South Carolina in Columbia as a data analyst.
The couple plans an April wedding in Florence.
