Shelly Baker, Ryan Jeansonne to wed

Michelle Mckee Baker of Columbia and Osborne Earl Baker Jr. of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Patricia Michelle “Shelly” Baker, to Ryan Edward Jeansonne, son of Julie Pizani of Gretna, Louisiana, and Brent Jeansonne of Shreveport, Louisiana.
The bride-elect, a Columbia native who resides in New York, is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Osborne Earl Baker Jr. of Columbia and Dr. Dean Mckee and Ms. Vette Mckee, both of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She earned a bachelor’s degree in fashion merchandising from Louisiana Sate University, and she is employed with Karen Kane Inc.
The bridegroom-elect, a Marrero, Louisiana, native who lives in New York, earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Louisiana State University. He is employed with SI Engineering.
The couple plans a September wedding in Baton Rouge.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: At Louisiana State University though a mutual friend.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: After our first date, he gave me a hug goodbye and said, “Yep, this is going to work for me.”
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Ryan asked me last September in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. It was a complete shock! Right when the lights on the Eiffel Tower started glimmering, I heard a very timid, “Umm, Shelly, will you marry me?” I turned around, and Ryan was holding up the most beautiful ring. I, of course, said yes, and the rest is history.
