Barbara Lercara, Richard Wyatt to wed

Joseph and Grace Lercara of Leesville are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Barbara Grace Lercara, to Richard James Wyatt, son of James and Karen Rowe Wyatt of Drexel, North Carolina.
The bride-elect, a resident of Lexington, is the granddaughter of Dr. Michael and Mrs. Loretta Cannariato and Charles and Nancy Lercara, all of New York. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology, with a psychology minor, from Columbia College and a master’s degree in public health from Kaplan University. She is employed with Guild Mortgage Company as a mortgage loan funder.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Lexington, is the grandson of Frank Wyatt Jr. and Polly Jane Wyatt and Paul V. and Mabel W. Rowe. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from The Citadel, and he is pursuing a master’s degree in human resources from Webster University. He is employed with the United States Army.
The couple plans a March 2018 wedding in Columbia.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met on an online dating website. We had a great first date, it was right after Christmas on an extremely sunny day in December.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: I knew he was the one after we went to Arts & Drafts (at the Columbia Museum of Art) together and he met all of my friends. Everything felt very organic and real, so I knew that he was going to be a good match for me.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We got engaged July 1, 2016, in Linville Falls, North Carolina. It was so fun! It was sort of an impromptu hiking trip, and of course I had the wrong shoes on. This was shortly after Pokemon Go became a big trend. (Sadly, it has since lost its luster, but at the time, super fun!) Richard was carrying this plush Pokemon ball with him, and I was wondering why, but I didn’t say anything, just joked, “Maybe you’ll catch some good Pokemon in here.” We made it to the top of the falls and found a nice little spot on a rock tucked away to admire the scenery.
He proceeded to pull out all these cute little Pikachu figures from inside the plush ball. That is probably my favorite character if I am choosing! He then said, “Out of all the Pokemon we can possibly catch together, you are the one I would choose.” And there was a ring box in the plush ball!
And he proposed. The ring and the day were beautiful, and we are so excited to get married!
