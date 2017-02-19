Kaitlyn McCormick, Alexander Davis marry

Kaitlyn Anna McCormick and Alexander Leigh Davis, both of Columbia, were united in marriage Feb. 18 at the Farm at Ridgeway in Ridgeway. Mack Burriss and Matthew Gunn officiated the 4:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Ryan and Priscilla McCormick. She is the granddaughter of Renee McCormick and Mack and Carolyn Burriss, all of Columbia. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education the University of South Carolina, and she is employed as an elementary school teacher.
The groom is the son of Todd Davis of Elgin and Wendy and Andy Quarles of Hephzibah, Georgia. He is the grandson of Pauline and Robert Fryer of Elgin and Judy and Greg Oliver of Alpena, Michigan. He is employed with Constantia.
The bride was escorted by her father.
Maid of honor was Brittany Ann Davis. Bridesmaids were Caroline Alexandra Argo, Madeline Joy Arnold, Emily Argo, Reagan Glover, Hope Glover, Cameran Peake and Caley Peake. Caroline Glover and Sophia Argo were flower girls.
Best man was Pete Cooper. Groomsmen were Matthew McCormick, Rick Furniss and AJ Argo. Walker Glover and Nicholas Argo were ring bearers.
A reception followed at the Farm at Ridgeway.
The couple will reside in Columbia.
