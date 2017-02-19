Social

February 19, 2017 12:01 AM

Venus Tillman, Charles Hill marry

Venus Sierra Tillman of Columbia and Charles Anthony Hill of Kansas City, Missouri, were united in marriage Feb. 18 in Raytown, Missouri.

The bride is the daughter of Patricia Prescott and John Anderson, both of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Doris Long Blanding and Samuel Prescott, both of Columbia.

The groom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Hill.

Aveione Prescott was flower girl. Antoine Prescott and Amarion Prescott were ring bearers.

A reception immediately followed the 4 o’clock ceremony. The couple will reside in Raytown.

