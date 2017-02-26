Social

Dan and Dianne Kinzly celebrate 50th anniversary

Dan and Dianne Kinzly of Lexington recently celebrated their 50th anniversary.

They were married Feb. 11, 1967, in Hollywood, Florida, and they renewed their vows in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Family and friends congratulate them on their golden anniversary.

