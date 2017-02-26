Annie Konduros, Jay Wooten to wed

Dr. and Mrs. Gregory James Konduros of Lexington and Mr. and Mrs. James Ira Wooten Jr. of Laurinburg, North Carolina, are pleased to announce the engagement of their children, Ann Malek Konduros and James Ira Wooten, III.
The bride-elect, a resident of Lexington, is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Samuel Konduros of Columbia, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Louis Jodie of Lexington, Ms. Conalee Malek Gosnell of Spartanburg and the late Mr. Otis Bodie Rawl of Lexington. She earned her bachelor’s degree in mass communications and broadcast journalism from the University of South Carolina, and she is employed with Stewart Konduros & Associates LLC consulting.
The groom-elect, a resident of Chapin, is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Irby Brown of Belvedere and the late Mr. and Mrs. James Ira Wooten Sr. of Chester. He earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of South Carolina and is employed with Arthrex Inc.
The couple plans a July wedding in Charleston.
