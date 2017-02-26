Caroline Stewart, Todd DeLoach marry

Caroline Drake Stewart of Columbia and Todd Eric DeLoach of Lexington were united in marriage Jan. 7 at Boyce Chapel of First Baptist Church. The 11 o’clock ceremony was performed by the Rev. Wesley Derek Church.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Earl Stewart of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Jack Kennemore Stewart Sr. of Columbia and the late Mr. Stewart and the late Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Theron Satterfield of Greenwood. A graduate of Columbia College, the bride received a bachelor’s degree in child life and family psychology and is employed with Catawba County Schools in Newton, North Carolina, as a program coordinator.
The groom is the son of Mr. John William DeLoach of West Columbia and Mrs. Terri Lynn DeLoach of Lexington. He is the grandson of Mrs. William Slaton DeLoach of Waynesboro, Georgia, and the late Mr. DeLoach and the late Mr. and Mrs. Norris Monroe Barnwell of Savannah, Georgia. The groom is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in civil and environmental engineering at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He serves as an intern with the Atriax Group in Hickory, North Carolina.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father. Her gown of ivory silk taffeta, French lace and Swarovski crystals was handmade in Austria. She wore her mother’s cathedral-length mantilla veil.
Maid of honor was Miss Lillian Celeste Walker of Trinity, North Carolina. Bridesmaids were Miss Erica Nichole Payne of Claremont, North Carolina, and the groom’s sister, Miss Morgan Paige DeLoach of Lexington. Flower girls were Miss Shelby Jane Leaphart and Miss Bristol Linn Leaphart, both of Lexington, nieces of the groom.
Mr. Joseph Kenneth Mozingo IV served as best man. Groomsmen were the bride’s brother, Mr. John Drennan Stewart of Columbia, and the groom’s brother, Mr. Alex Cameron DeLoach of Lexington. Ushers were the bride’s uncles, Dr. Paul Howard Carlson of Blythewood and Curtis Lyle Satterfield of Greenwood, and Mr. Cameron Brooks Hunter of Kernersville, North Carolina. Ring bearer was Master Memphis Sloan Leaphart of Lexington, nephew of the groom.
Wedding music was provided by the Jackson Sisters string quartet, organist Mr. Josh Evanovich and soloist Mrs. Kerri Grimsley Roberts. A brunch reception and dance followed at The Hall at Senate’s End, accompanied by the Coastal Breeze Band. Wedding guests were greeted by Mr. and Mrs. Claude Olen Gillion.
The couple plans a spring wedding trip and resides in Hickory.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met at church, so we believe our engagement was truly a “match made in heaven.”
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: We knew we were “the one” for each other when we saw how God was guiding our relationship.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We became engaged in Charleston during the Christmas season of 2014. He proposed after dinner, and I was totally surprised.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: Our favorite part of the wedding was being able to see all of our loved ones, who were able to join us in spite of the threat of inclement weather.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: We selected our pre-wedding and ceremony music to reflect our religious faith and our desire for God’s guidance in our marriage. We were honored to have the Jackson Sisters, Josh Evanovich, and Kerri Roberts perform.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: The “new” item was my wedding gown of French lace and Swarovski crystals, which was handmade in Austria. I wore my mother’s cathedral-length veil to represent something very meaningful and “old.” I borrowed a handkerchief, and my initials and wedding date were monogrammed in blue on my underskirt.
Comments