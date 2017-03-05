Bob and Jo Faile celebrate 50th anniversary

Bob and Jo Faile of Columbia recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married March 2, 1967, at Stephen Green Baptist Church in Winnsboro.
They have a son, Ali Faile, who lives in Mount Pleasant with his wife, Emily.
Their two granddaughters are Delaney and Berkley Faile.
They plan a family trip to Jekyll Island, Georgia, to celebrate.
Bob is retired from the insurance and technology industries after working with Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, IBM, AFLAC and the state government. He is also a S.C. Army National Guard veteran.
Jo is retired from her career as a bookkeeper with Ducane Industries and Sonic Automotive.
They are active members of St. Andrews Baptist Church.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Geometry class at Winnsboro High School.
