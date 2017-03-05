John and Shirley Flake celebrate 60th anniversary

John D. and Shirley Livingston Flake of North recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married March 3, 1957, at First Baptist Church of North.
Their children are Debra F. (Bryan) Harwell of Florence, John (Trish) Flake Jr. of Lexington, and the late Johnny Flake.
Their grandchildren are Carson and Sarah Nell Harwell and Ann and Lauren Flake.
They will celebrate their anniversary at Edisto Beach.
John and Shirley enjoy spending their time with family and friends.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Her sweet 16 birthday party.
Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?
A: Saying “I do” to each other.
Q: What do you wish you’d known your first year of marriage?
A: That we would be able to share 60 wonderful years together.
Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.
A: The births of our three children.
