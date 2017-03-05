Hilliary Adams, Brandon Kopp to wed

Mr. and Mrs. David Adams of Charlotte, North Carolina, announce the engagement of their daughter, Hilliary Gray Adams, to Brandon Eugene Kopp, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Kopp Jr., of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
The prospective bride is a 2014 graduate of Clemson University, where she graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering. She is employed with Globus Medical, Inc. in Audubon, Pennsylvania. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Mae Adams of Columbia and the late Philip White Adams.
The prospective groom is a 2012 graduate of Eastern University in Wayne, Pennsylvania, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and theology. He is employed with Foresite Sports, Inc. in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.
The couple currently reside in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. They plan a June wedding in Okatie.
Comments