Lauren Grice, Henry Williamson Jr. to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Perritt Grice of Marion announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Anne, to Mr. Henry Kevin Williamson Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. H. Kevin Williamson Sr. of Mount Pleasant.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. Frank Jones of Mullins and Mr. and Mrs. H.M. Grice of Marion.
The bridegroom-elect is the grandson of Mrs. Elizabeth M. Neal and the late William Wells Neal Sr. of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Mr. and Mrs. Henry Williamson and the late Miriam Williamson of Orangeburg.
Miss Grice graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and a master’s degree in communication sciences and disorders. She is employed as a speech-language pathologist at Easterling Primary School in Marion.
Mr. Williamson attended Guilford College and Lander University. He is employed with the South Carolina Ports Authority in Mount Pleasant.
The couple plan a June wedding in Marion.
