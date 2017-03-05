Amanda Senn, Chase Davis to wed

Randal and Jane Senn of Lexington are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Amanda Jane Senn, to Chase Patrick Davis, son of Douglas and Donna Davis of West Columbia.
The bride-elect, a resident of Lexington, is the granddaughter of Walter Baggott and the late Joan Baggott of West Columbia and Nancy Senn and the late Raymond Senn of Lexington. A graduate of Airport High School, she earned bachelor’s degrees in business administration and psychology and a master’s degree in social work from the University of South Carolina. She is employed as a counselor with Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of West Columbia, is the grandson of Donald and Sandy Brazell of West Columbia and the late David and Gloria Davis of Cayce. A graduate of Airport High School, he attended Midlands Technical College and is employed with Fire Protection Services of SCANA.
The couple plan a January 2018 wedding in Bluffton.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Chase and Amanda went to the same high school. When Amanda was a freshman, she always saw Chase as that cute senior who would never be interested in a freshman. Little did she know, Chase had an eye for her too. Neither pursued the other, though, for fear of being rejected. Once Chase graduated, they went separate ways.
Fast forward 12 years later, when Amanda’s dad needed help with a project at home. Her dad asked a friend at work if he knew anyone that could help him out. Guess who that guy was? Meanwhile, Amanda’s dad sent her an email with a picture of Chase saying, “This will be who’s coming by the house today … you might want to be there :)”.
Amanda’s mom will say there was an undeniable spark as they reconnected. After that moment, Chase and Amanda became the best of friends. They each played hard to get for quite some time, but eventually Chase’s persistence paid off when Amanda realized just how much this wonderful, sweet man truly cared for her. The rest is history!
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: For Amanda, she knew he was the one on their first trip to Disney World, when he was willing to share in her love and enthusiasm for all things Disney. (They had their engagement pictures taken at several Disney properties.)
For Chase, he knew she was the one on their first July Fourth together, when it became evident she was an all-American girl willing to share in his love and enthusiasm for patriotism.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Chase had the ring for weeks, trying to decide what would be the perfect setting for popping the question. Then it hit him. Ever since Amanda was a little girl, she spent Labor Day weekend with her grandparents and her dad in Hilton Head. It holds a very special place in her heart, filled with wonderful memories. While dating, Chase and Amanda had started a new tradition of spending Labor Day weekend with her parents in the same place. He decided that would be the perfect, sentimental place to pop the question.
Immediately after arriving for the weekend, Chase decided he couldn’t wait any longer. They took a walk down to a nearby point on the marsh to sit and watch a sunset. On a secluded bench by the water, Chase asked Amanda to spend forever with him and be his wife. After a brief moment of shock, Amanda said yes! They spent the rest of that night enjoying the sunset, eating a special dinner he had arranged as a surprise, calling family to share the news, and celebrating with friends. And of course, admiring the beautiful ring he had picked out for Amanda!
