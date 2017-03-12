Lauren Teague, Nick Parks to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Edward Francis Teague Jr. of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Ann Teague, to Nicholas William “Nick” Parks, son of Mr. Larry William Parks, Mrs. Penelope Joyner Rush and Mr. Tim R. Rush, all of Charlotte, North Carolina.
The bride-elect, a resident of Charlotte, is the granddaughter of Mr. Thomas Marion Shuler of Sumter and Mrs. Margaret Fowler Teague of Columbia. A 2013 graduate of Clemson University, she is employed with Sharpe Images as a senior account manager.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Charlotte, is the grandson of Mrs. Georgia Kaperonis Joyner of Charlotte and Mr. William Franklin Joyner and Mrs. Paula Joyner of North Myrtle Beach. He attended Presbyterian College and Queens University, and he is self-employed.
The couple plans a June wedding in Columbia.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: My sister, Amanda Teague, introduced us. She went to Presbyterian College with Nick, and they were great friends. When I moved to Charlotte after Clemson for a job, I didn’t know anyone. She reached out to Nick (who was back at home in Charlotte) and told him I was new in town. He texted me, and we met for the first time for a dinner of pizza and beers – we’ve been together ever since.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: When we laughed nonstop at that first dinner. It was like I already knew him!
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: His parents have a mountain house at Grandfather Mountain Golf and Country Club, and we go any chance we get with our pups (my yellow lab Wally and his boxer Bentley). It’s like a second home to us! Over Labor Day weekend, my parents, his parents, my sister and her boyfriend, my sister’s boyfriend’s parents and ALL our dogs planned a fun long weekend – 10 people and seven dogs! I was a little overwhelmed, but he assured me it was going to be a great weekend. During the day on Saturday while everyone was running around the house, he asked me to get away and take Bentley and Wally on a walk. We first drove to the spot where we usually let the dogs run around, but there were a few people there, so he said, “Let’s go somewhere else.” Weird – are we avoiding people?
We drove down to the lake by the 18th hole and got out. I knew something was up – we never go on romantic walks by the lake. I got kind of nervous but kept playing along. We walked to the first bridge and then over the second. It’s beautiful – you are in the middle of the lake and can see all of Grandfather Mountain. As I turned back to him after looking all around the mountains, he was down on one knee. He asked me to be his wife, and I said yes! Then some man came up to us and wanted to pet the dogs. I blurted out, “I just got engaged!” I think I scared him, or he thought someone some where was taking pictures because he started to slowly back away and just said “congratulations” over and over! It was the most perfect day! We went back to the house and celebrated the night away with all our family and lots of champagne. And Wally and Bentley will be at the wedding.
Comments