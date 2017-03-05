Ella Hyatt, Sam Priddy marry

The marriage of Miss Ella Hampton Hyatt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Richard Hyatt of Columbia, to Mr. Samuel Vernon Priddy IV, son of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Vernon Priddy III of Richmond, Virginia, took place March 4 at Shandon United Methodist Church in Columbia. The Rev. Smoke Kanipe officiated.
The bride, escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents, is the granddaughter of Mrs. Eloise Barnes Tyner and the late Mr. Lonnie Doyes Tyner of Greenville and the late Mr. and Mrs. James Richard Hyatt of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The groom is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Vernon Priddy Jr. of Richmond and the late Dr. and Mrs. Robert Steele Hutcheson Jr. of Roanoke, Virginia.
Kathryn Hyatt of Columbia was her sister’s maid of honor. Bridesmaids were the groom’s sister, Moffett Priddy of Charleston; the bride’s cousin, Stephanie Hyatt of Atlanta; Ali Hymson and Whitney Weingarten, both of Atlanta; Elizabeth McElveen, Mary McElveen and Charlotte Willard, all of Columbia; Leigh Frasher of Greenville; and Kim Zwerner of Gainesville, Florida.
Vernon Priddy, father of the groom, was the best man. Groomsmen were the bride’s brother, James Hyatt of Greenville; Teddy Mitchell, Stephen Davenport and Robert McCarthy, all of Richmond; Crisman Traywick of Charleston; Brian Kusiak of New York; Briggs Tucker of Columbia; and Stephen Boggan and Justin Simmons, both of Atlanta.
The groom’s parents hosted a rehearsal party at Seibels House and Garden. The reception following the wedding ceremony was hosted by the bride’s parents at Forest Lake Club.
The bride and groom both graduated from Clemson University. The bride earned a master’s degree in occupational therapy from the Medical University of South Carolina and is an occupational therapist at Palmetto Health Baptist Hospital. The groom received his Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina School of Law and practices law at Turner Padget.
The couple will honeymoon in St. Lucia and reside in Columbia.
