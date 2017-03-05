Pamela Sarbok, Chris Duncan marry

Pamela Morgan Sarbok of West Columbia and Christopher Paul Duncan of Lexington were united in marriage Feb. 25 at Wintergreen Woods in Lexington. The Rev. Brian Keith officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of John Sarbok Sr. and Marsha Sarbok of West Columbia and Kimberly Sarbok of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Grace Sarbok of Columbia; Detlef Sarbok and Zenaida Sarbok of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Carroll Hurley of Lexington. She is a graduate of Airport High School.
The groom is the son of Christine Duncan of Lexington and Allen Duncan Sr. and Zona Duncan of Columbia. He is a graduate of Newberry College.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father.
Maid of honor was Christina Rabon of Lexington. Bridesmaids were Jessica Cammarata, Savannah Sheehan and Maria Harrington. Kassidy Harrington was flower girl.
Best man was John Sarbok Jr. of West Columbia. Groomsmen were Eric Duncan, Allan Duncan and Scott Brannon. Ryan Harrington was ring bearer.
A reception followed at Wintergreen Woods.
After their honeymoon visiting East Coast beaches, the couple will reside in West Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met while working together.
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: The first we spent time together, we sat on the front porch of Pamela’s parents’ house and had a deep conversation about love and our personal thoughts on love. After than night, we were inseparable.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Chris proposed to Pamela in their first house together. Pamela came home from work and found Chris kneeling behind the front door. He had candles lit around the living room with two glasses of champagne and cheesecake on the table.
