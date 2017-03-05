Emily Jones, Gerard Murphy to wed

John William Jones and Marsha Harley Jones of Swansea are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Renee Jones, to Gerard John Murphy, son of Gerard Emmett Murphy and Sherry Ann Murphy of Swansea.
The bride-elect, a resident of Swansea, is the granddaughter of Maxie Ray Harley and Martha Linda Harley of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, and the late John Knox Jones and Betty Heape Jones of Orangeburg. She earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of South Carolina Aiken, and she is employed with Palmetto Autism Interventions as a therapist.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Swansea, is the grandson of the late Arthur John Murphy and Dorothy Brownrigg Murphy of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and the late Milton John Lynn and Josephine Ann Lynn of Swansea. He earned an associate degree in paralegal studies from Midlands Technical College, and he is employed with Lexington County Magistrate Court as a court administrative assistant.
The couple plan a May 2018 wedding.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met while Emily was serving Gerard and his family at The Valley Cafe in Swansea in March 2013.
Q: When did you know your fiance was "the one"?
A: There was no exact moment. We both just knew, and it all fell into place.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We had already planned on getting photos done at Aiken State Park. However, Gerard had been in secret contact with the photographer for a few weeks planning the proposal! We were in the middle of taking photos when he got on one knee and told Emily that he loved her, and popped the question.
