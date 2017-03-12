Madeline Ayer, Brad Hollon to wed

Together with their families, Madeline Anne Ayer and Terence Bradford “Brad” Hollon, both of Columbia, are pleased to announce their engagement.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Dean Alvin Ayer and Kathy Morris Ayer, both of Ehrhardt. She is the granddaughter of the late Jennings and Mary Ann Morningstar Morris of Olar and the late Francis Laverne “Sonny” Ayer and the late Ernestine Carter Ayer Strickland, both of Ehrhardt.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in retail and fashion merchandising with a minor in advertising a public relations from the University of South Carolina. She is employed with Sadler & Company, Inc.
The bridegroom-elect is the son of Terry Walt Hollon and Patricia Coffee “Trish” Hollon, both of Spartanburg. He is the grandson of Betty Daves Hollon and the late Walt Whitman Hollon of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and the late Nelson Randall and Virginia “Jenny” Strickland Coffee of Austell, Georgia.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in retail management from the University of South Carolina, and he is employed with LeMaitre Vascular.
The couple plans a November wedding in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: In Columbia, through a mutual friend.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Brad proposed to Madeline in June 2016 on a trip to New Orleans, Louisiana. It was big surprise to Madeline after six years of dating.
