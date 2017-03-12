Kathleen Perry, Ben DeMarco to wed

Mr. Calvin J. and and Mrs. Jennie R. Perry of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Dr. Paul V. and Mrs. Debbie B. DeMarco of Marion are pleased to announce the engagement of their children, Kathleen Rebecca Perry and Benjamin Taylor “Ben” DeMarco.
The bride-elect, a resident of Durham, North Carolina, is the granddaughter of Mr. Peter J. and Mrs. Margaret M. Ferrara of Reno, Nevada, and the late Mr. and Mrs. James C. Perry of Houston. She earned a bachelor’s degree in religion and master’s degrees in divinity and global health from Duke University, and she is employed with the University of North Carolina.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Greenville, is the grandson of Dr. and Mrs. William L. Brannon Jr. of Columbia and Mr. and Mrs. Robert V. DeMarco of Charleston. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in chemistry from Duke University. He is a fourth-year medical student at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Greenville.
The couple plan a May wedding at Duke Chapel in Durham.
