Sarah Barton, Zach Frank marry

Sarah Katherine Barton and Zachary Chase “Zach” Frank, both of Houston, were united in marriage March 11 at McBryde Hall at Winthrop University in Rock Hill. The Rev. Rebecca Nagy officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Richard and Cindi Barton of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of George and the late Roxanne Hammond of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and G. Edwin and Jennie Barton of West Columbia. A graduate of White Knoll High School in Lexington, she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Winthrop and a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Sam Houston State University. She is employed with the University of Texas Medical Branch-Correctional Managed Care as a mental health clinician.
The groom is the son of Weston and Sherri Frank of Mount Pleasant, Iowa. He is the grandson of the late Harry and Shirley Shatzer of Centerville, Iowa, and the late Elmer and Helen Frank of Tucson, Arizona. A graduate of Mount Pleasant Community High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and a master’s degree in human nutrition from Winthrop University. He is employed with Iovate Health Sciences as an outside sales representative.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
Maid of honor was Anna Lee Johnson of Jackson, Mississippi. Bridesmaids were Rachel Dell Robinson of West Columbia; Hannah Corinne Anderson of Houston; and Cynthia Lynn Barton of Alexandria, Virginia.
Best man was Cameron Blaise Frank of Mount Pleasant, Iowa. The groom’s attendants were Shane McGuire of Platteville, Wisconsin; Sean William Austin of Houston; and Alexa Camille Frank of Mount Pleasant.
Ushers were Cory Allen Barton of Alexandria and Robert Randall Barton of Columbia.
A reception followed at McBryde Hall. The couple will reside in Houston.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met at Winthrop University playing intramural sports.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: After both graduating from Winthrop University, Sarah was accepted to Sam Houston State University to go to graduate school. They both decided to move to Texas confirming their commitment to each other. Zach was able to find a job while Sarah went to school.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Zach made reservations at a Brazilian steakhouse for Valentine’s Day. He planned to ask Sarah to marry him during dinner, but couldn’t wait and ended up asking her in the parking lot.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: Zach is most looking forward to seeing Sarah for the first time in her wedding dress walk down the aisle. Sarah is most looking forward to the cake.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: We met at Winthrop and wanted to return to the university where it all started.
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What are they?
A: Yes. The dress is new, the veil is old (it was made and worn first by my mother), the garter is blue, and the earrings and bracelet are borrowed from my mother.
