Mary Margaret Collins, Sam Crews marry

Mary Margaret Collins and Samuel Francis Crews IV, both of Columbia, were united in marriage Feb. 25 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Columbia. The Rev. Dr. Ronald Brent Taylor officiated the 6 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Stacy Nevils Collins of Columbia and Robert Todd Collins of Anderson. She is the granddaughter of the late Mrs. Helen Washington Dague and the late Martha Holland Edwards and Mr. Ralph Thomas Nevils Jr. of Raleigh, North Carolina. Her paternal grandparents are Ms. Bobby Gene Collins of Anderson, South Carolina and the late Mr. Bobby Gene Collins. A graduate of Converse College with a bachelor’s degree in art therapy, the bride is employed by Easterseals of South Carolina.
The groom is the son of Elizabeth Young Wyman of Columbia and Samuel Francis Crews III of Hampton. He is the grandson of Dr. and Mrs. Frank James Wyman of Columbia and Mrs. Samuel Francis Crews Jr. of Hampton and the late Mr. Samuel Francis Crews Jr. The groom is a graduate of Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering. He is employed by Seawright Solutions.
Maid of honor was the bride’s twin sister, Catherine Elizabeth Collins. Bridesmaids were Raiford Elizabeth Collins, Margaret Weston Fraser Crews and Elizabeth Copeland Crews. Millicent Rose Ledford was flower girl.
The best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Winston Yates Collins, James Seawright Brennan and Joseph Green, Jr. Ushers were Robert Colmer Baddour, James Henry Fowles Jr., Madison Eston Marchant and Martin Lesesne Monteith. Senior ushers were Harry Lee Foy Jr. and Samuel Michael Hazel, godfathers of the groom. James Henry Fowles IV was ring bearer. The crucifer was Bradford Moore Lewis.
Program attendants were Claire Marie Lewis, Olivia Douglas Wyman, Margaret Weston Wyman and Langhorne Augusta Wyman.
A reception followed at The Hall at Senate’s End.
After their honeymoon in Kiawah Island, the couple will reside in Cayce.
