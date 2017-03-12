Margaret Heil, William Revson marry

Margaret Elizabeth Heil and William Frank Revson were married March 4 at 6 o’clock in the evening at Easley Presbyterian Church. A reception followed at The Poinsett Club in Greenvillle.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Meyer Heil of Easley. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. George B. Nalley Jr. of Easley and Mrs. Lawrence Heil and the late Mr. Heil of Candler, North Carolina. She is a 2011 graduate of Wofford College, where she received her degree in business economics. Megan is employed as the manager of TC Bearies in Easley.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Frank Revson III of Columbia. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Frank Revson Jr. and Mrs. Robert Kirkland Besley Sr. and the late Mr. Besley, all of Columbia. He is a graduate of Clemson University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in financial management in 2009 and his master’s degree in business administration in 2015. He is employed at The Gordian Group in Greenville.
The Rev. Dr. Christie Gravely officiated the ceremony. A program of wedding music was provided by organist Dr. Ralph Boggess, violinist Alex Spainhour and mandolinist John Dubose. Mary Branch Reath read selected scripture passages.
Ashley Alexandra Heil and Leslie Ann Rossley, sisters of the bride, were maid and matron of honor. Bridesmaids included the bride’s sister, Katherine Anita Heil, along with Sarah Elizabeth Baucom, Jamie Pollard Grigg, Kathryn Bush Jones, Whitney Alstyne Love, Anna Post Mickleberry and Jenna Payne Semsar. Honorary attendants were Hannah Ivester Perez, Hannah Lea Purcell, Kristin Elizabeth Strickland and Katherine Caldwell Wright.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were the groom’s brother, Jay Kirkland Revson, along with Stephen Lundy Chryst, David Barrington Holladay, Andrew George Kiser, Jace Gregory Monroe, Mitchell Chase Niedrach, Tyler Evans Rossley and Charles Malcolm Turner. Ushers were Andrew Joseph Harris and Scott Revson Harris.
Following a honeymoon trip to Antigua, the couple will reside in Greenville.
