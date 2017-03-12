Julia Lawson, Jay Taylor marry

Julia Banks Lawson and John Avriett Taylor Jr. were married March 11 at 6 o’clock in the evening at First Presbyterian Church in Greenville. The Rev. Dr. Richard Gibbons performed the ceremony. A reception followed at The Poinsett Club.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Mark Smith III of Winnsboro and Mr. and Mrs. William Edward Lawson of Darlington. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. William Roy Swancy of Spartanburg and the late Mr. Swancy and Mr. Laurie Coke Lawson of Darlington and the late Mrs. Lawson. The bride graduated from Clemson University with a degree in accounting and is employed by ScanSource, Inc.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Avriett Taylor of Florence. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Norman Taylor and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Barton McTeer, all of Columbia, and the late Sandra Browning McTeer. The groom received an undergraduate degree in accounting and a master’s degree in professional accountancy from Clemson University and is employed by Clayton Construction Company.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Claire Hemphill Lawson, the bride’s sister, served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Claire Peyton Bowman, Brittany Taylor Burnette, Anna Louise Carter, Amy Elizabeth DeVore, Alexandra Stewart Fuller, Frances Eugenia Green, O’Hara Kathleen Hennessey and Sarah Browning Taylor, sister of the groom.
The groom’s father served as best man. Groomsmen were Charles Zachary Bilinski, William Harrison Bowen, Davis Allen Griffin, Stuart Manning Love, Richard Allen Magrath, Lana Hancock Sims IV, Marion McLean Sims, Jordan David Smith and Charles Benjamin White III. Christopher Parker Mimms, John Weber Mimms, Mason Mark Smith and Whitlock McTeer Taylor, brother of the groom, served as ushers.
After a wedding trip to Antigua, the couple will reside in Greenville.
Comments