Lauren Shuler, Stephen Mothena marry

Lauren Victoria Shuler and Stephen Don Mothena, both of Columbia, were united in marriage March 11 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Columbia. The Rev. Dr. James I. St. John officiated the 5 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Wesley Heyward Shuler. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Heyward Leonidas Shuler and the late Dr. and Mrs. Robert Harrison Freedman. She earned a bachelor’s degree in public health sciences from Clemson University in 2009 and a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Florida in 2012. She is employed at Midlands Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery as a physician assistant.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Don Mothena of Wellington, Florida. He is the grandson of Mrs. Geraldine Ann Sweet and the late Mr. Donald Jacoby Sweet Sr., Mrs. Norma Jean Mothena and the late Mr. Levi Gladius Mothena Jr. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 2011 and a master’s degree in structural engineering in 2012, both from the University of Florida. He is employed as an engineer with SCE&G at V.C. Summer.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father. Ceremony music was provided by organist Joshua Evanovich, cellist Sarah Evanovich, violinist Courtney Jackson and soloist Angie Durrett.
Matron of honor was Dr. Anna Shuler Shalkham of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Ms. Suzanne Clagett Kassel of Charleston; Mrs. Christine Terrill Schoem of Mount Pleasant; Mrs. Erin Virginia Lovelace of Chicago; Ms. Hannah Ruth Ferderber of New York; and Mrs. Haley Owens James, of Greenville. Miss Mary Caroline Shalkham of Columbia was flower girl.
Best man was Mr. David Jonathan Medoff of West Palm Beach, Florida. Groomsmen were Captain Robert Heyward Shuler of Fort Dix, New Jersey; Mr. John Sims Todd of Columbia; Mr. Conner Reid Mothena, Mr. Robert Maxwell Hartmann and Mr. Reynolds John Cochrane, Jr., all of Wellington, Florida. Master Henry William Shalkham of Columbia and Master Keith Wesley Shuler of Fort Dix, New Jersey, were ring bearers.
Mr. Luke Wesley Shalkham was usher and reader. Ms. Zoe Amelia Bruck and Ms. Catherine Gayden Dawson were greeters.
A reception followed at The Hall at Senate’s End.
After their honeymoon in the Dominican Republic, the couple will reside in Columbia.
Comments