Participants, March 12

LEXINGTON COUNTY ADULT SOFTBALL REGISTRATION is $310 per team through Tuesday at lcrac.com. Men’s, women’s co-ed, men’s church, women’s church and church co-ed leagues available. A mandatory coaches’ meeting will be 7 p.m. March 20 at Tri-City Leisure Center, 485 Brooks Ave., West Columbia. Games will be Mondays through Thursdays beginning March 27 at Pine Grove Sports Complex, 701 Old Barnwell Road, West Columbia.
LEXINGTON COUNTY YOUTH TRACK REGISTRATION is $35 per runner for ages 7-14 through Wednesday at lcrac.com. Practices start in March at the Meadow Glen Elementary School track, 510 Ginny Lane, Lexington. Meets will be on Saturdays.
A TALK ABOUT BEES will be 7 p.m. Thursday at 1314 Lincoln St. Tom Ballou, past president of the Mid-State Beekeepers Association, will discuss climate change, habitat modification, pesticides, parasites, disease and contaminants. Sponsored by the John Bachman Group of the Sierra Club. Free.
THE CHASE LOVELESS MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP GOLF TOURNAMENT will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday at Linrick Golf Course, 356 Camp Ground Road. Limited registration is $300 per team. Forms are available at icrc.net. Proceeds benefit the Chase Loveless Memorial Scholarship Fund, which provides recreational scholarships through the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission for children in School District 5 of Lexington and Richland County.
ST. PAT’S GET TO THE GREEN 15K, 10K, 5K AND 1-MILE FAMILY FUN RUN will be 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Maxcy Gregg Park, 1806 Blossom St. Registration is $35 through Wednesday, then $40 through Friday for the 5K; $40 through Wednesday, then $5 through Friday for the 10K; $50 through Wednesday, then $55 through Friday for the 15K at gettothegreen.com/registration. Race day registration is $45 for the 5K, $50 for the 10K, $60 for the 15K. Family fun run registration is $35 for adults and $20 for children 12 and younger online or on-site. Group discounts available; tickets to St. Pat’s in Five Points are included with registration. Rain or shine. (803) 600-1800; info@eggplantevents.com
HOT FLASH 5K will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Clovis Parkway, between the Cayce Tennis & Fitness Center (1120 Fort Congaree Trail, Cayce) and Lexington Otarre Medical Center (3799 12th St. Extension, Cayce). Registration is $35 at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the Woman’s Club of Cayce. (803) 603-7340; sdovell@scana.com
JOE STRONG BOCCE BASH will be 1 p.m. March 19 at Thirsty Fellow, 621 Gadsden St. Registration is $200 for a four-person team and begins on-site at noon on tournament day. Teams will receive free lunch and beverages. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics South Carolina. (803) 360-2446; (803) 404-5511; www.so-sc.org
RICHLAND COUNTY T-BALL AND COACH PITCH REGISTRATION is $35 per player for ages 4-8 through March 23 at richlandrec.com. Fee includes jersey, hat and trophy; participant must supply pants and socks. Volunteer coaches are needed. Games will be played at North Springs Park, 1320 Clemson Road, or St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Road.
THE FIRST TEE OF COLUMBIA GOLF TOURNAMENT will be 12:15 p.m. at Cobblestone Park Golf Club, 1298 University Parkway, Blythewood. Registration is $400 per foursome at events.bsquaredgolf.com/firstteecolumbiasc and includes 18 holes, a cart, lunch, dinner and prizes. A superticket is available for $25 and includes entry into the putting contest and raffle. Proceeds benefit The First Tee of Columbia, which provides educational opportunities that promote character development and life-enhancing values through golf. (803) 255-8920; smbeacham@columbiasc.net
EMPOWERMENT 3K WALK FOR WOMEN AND FAMILIES will be 8 a.m.-noon March 25 at Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St. Registration is $25 at empowermentwalksc2017.eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit EmPOWERed Connections, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that offers community resources, support and educational services. (803) 609-3408; kiwanfitch@gmail.com
QUARRY CRUSHER RUN will be 8 a.m. March 25 at Vulcan Materials Quarry, 611 Rosewood Drive. Registration is $40 for the Quarry Crusher Run (approximately 3.7 miles) or $50 for the Double Crusher (approximately 7.4 miles) at quarrycrusherrun.com/columbia. Proceeds benefit the Olympia Community Education Foundation. jaime@quarrycrusherrun.com
CLIMB THE CLAY 8K will be 8:30 a.m. March 25 at Saluda Shoals Park, 5605 Bush River Road. Registration is $20 per person through Tuesday, then $30, at icrc.net. (803) 213-2062; sharden@icrc.net
WOODLANDS 5K AND PLAY will be 8:30 a.m. March 25. The race begins at Meadowfield Elementary School, 525 Galway Lane, and ends at Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway, where the fun run and play begin. Registration is $25 for the 5K or $10 for the fun run at www.strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit the Meadowfield Elementary PTO. (803) 261-8622; susangraham@sc.rr.com
ARUNA RUN FOR THEIR FREEDOM 5K will be 9 a.m. March 25 at Hand Middle School, 2600 Wheat St. Registration is $20 at arunaproject.com. Proceeds benefit the Aruna Project, an international human rights organization focused on bringing and sustaining freedom to the sexually enslaved in South Asia. (513) 332-2155; efwood@email.sc.edu
RUN-WALK-N-ROLL FOR THE SPECIAL OLYMPICS will be 9 a.m. March 25 in the bus parking lot of Swansea High School, 500 E. First St., Swansea. Registration is $30 for the 5K or $35 for the 10K at strictlyrunning.com or $35 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K on race day. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics Area 7. (803) 361-4384; btuten@lexington4.net
BOWL FOR KIDS’ SAKE will be 2:30-8 p.m. March 25 at AMF Park Lanes, 900 Axtell Drive, Cayce. Unsponsored teams must raise at least $300. Register at www.bbsgc.org/bfks. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Columbia.
LEXINGTON WOMAN’S CLUB 33RD ANNUAL CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT will be 12:30 p.m. March 27 at Country Club of Lexington, 1066 Barr Road, Lexington. Registration is $160 for a two-person team. Proceeds benefit Chris Myers’ Children’s Place and scholarships for Lexington School District 1. seabreeze249@gmail.com
ZUMBA CLASSES are 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo. $3 per class. No memberships or contracts. cmstotalfitness.com
CORE FUSION CLASSES are 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Ballentine Community Center, 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo. Take a mat for a class blending Pilates, yoga and ballet. cmstotalfitness.com
