Amanda Cantrell, Bradley Hook marry

Amanda Marie Cantrell and Karl Bradley Hook, both of Lexington, were united in marriage March 4 at Corley Mill House and Garden in Lexington. The Rev. Ken Jumper officiated the 1 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tim Cantrell of Irmo. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Mary Cantrell of Chapin and the late Mrs. Louise Roper of Graceville, Florida.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Mitch Hook of Lexington. He is the grandson of Mrs. Mary Alice Hook and the late Mr. James Carl Hook of West Columbia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry Harvey Braswell of Cayce.
The bride was escorted by her father.
Maid of honor was Kelsey Jones of Atlanta. Bridesmaids were the bride’s sisters-in-law: Charlotte Cantrell of Columbia, Maegan Cantrell of Augusta, Ga., and Shelly Joyner and Mary Hook, both of Lexington. The bride’s nieces, Millie Claire Cantrell of Columbia and Stella Kate Joyner of Lexington, were flower girls.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were the groom’s brother, Mitchell Hook, and brother-in-law, Jeremy Joyner, both of Lexington, and the bride’s brothers, Josh Cantrell of Columbia and Ben Cantrell of Augusta, Ga. The bride and groom’s nephews, Jackson Thomas Joyner, Jett Killian Joyner and Jase Hook Joyner, all of Lexington, and Nathaniel Austin Cantrell of Columbia, served as sign bearers and attendants.
Ushers were Steve Atwell, Kyle Edens, John Goodwin, Adam Holt, Josh Keesey, Chris Perry, Alex Watson and Nick Watson, all of Lexington.
A reception followed at the Corley Mill House, and the couple enjoyed a honeymoon in Jamaica.
