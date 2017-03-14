Addison Hendrix, Chris Frank marry

Addison Elizabeth Hendrix and Christopher Alexander Frank, both of St. Louis, Missouri, were married March 18 at Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church in Lexington. The 4 p.m. ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Scott Smoak. A reception followed at Pine Island Club House.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Rogers Hendrix Jr. of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Grover Cleveland Kennedy of Blackville and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Rogers Hendrix Sr. of West Columbia. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in public health. She is employed by St. Louis Area Business Health Coalition.
The groom is the son of Ms. Mendy Frank of Springfield, Virginia, and Mr. Robert Lain Frank of Boerne, Texas. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Royce Wayne Pierce of Duncanville, Texas; the late Mrs. Carol Sue Frank-Matt of Georgetown, Texas; and Mr. John Joseph Frank of Hutto, Texas. He is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. He is employed by The Boeing Company.
The bride was escorted by her father.
Matrons of honor were Casey Roberts Vigrass and Amanda Caroline Smith. Bridesmaids were Brandy Berry LeBlanc, Liz Sanders Morris and Meagan Leazer.
Best man was Josh Blease. Groomsmen were Ross Hendrix, brother of the bride; Jon Frank, brother of the groom; Aaron Smith; Arron Krause; Connor Smith; Matt Pantone and Joe Walbourn.
After a honeymoon in Antigua, the couple will reside in Wentzville, Missouri.
