Rachel Ruth, Vance Sullivan marry

Rachel Ann Ruth and Thomas Vance Sullivan, both of Columbia, were united in marriage Feb. 25 at Rutledge Chapel on the University of South Carolina’s Horseshoe. The 5 o’clock ceremony was performed by Pastor Don Brock.
The bride is the daughter of Chris and Laura Wolfe of Chapin and Corey Ruth of West Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Anida Mims of Columbia; David Mims of Raphine, Virginia; Carolyn Wolfe of Sandy Run and the late Richard Wolfe of Sandy Run. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, the bride received a bachelor’s degree in business and is employed with Republic National Distributing Company as a human resources specialist.
The groom is the son of Rick and Jan Sullivan of Columbia. He is the grandson of Dot and Eddie Dalton, the late Adrian Ellison and Alberta Sullivan, all of Greenwood, and the late Carl Sullivan of Seneca. A graduate of The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina, the groom received his bachelor’s degree in business and is employed with Walker Brothers, Inc. as the office manager.
Maid of honor was the bride’s sister, Caroline Wolfe of Chapin. Bridesmaids were Anna Borders, Laura Borders and Jarrett Eason, all of Columbia; Courtney Madson of Knoxville, Tennessee; Hillary Pierce of Mobile, Alabama; and Stephanie Rizzo of Wakefield, Massachusetts. Flower girls were the bride’s cousin Miss Mims Catherine McTigue of Seneca and the groom’s cousin Miss Adrian Hastings of Greenwood.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were the groom’s brother, Mason Sullivan of Mount Pleasant; Jordan Garnett and Bradley Vaughn, both of Columbia; Patrick Ledbetter of Easley; Ryan Moore of Chapin; and Will Motley of Lexington. Ring bearer was the groom’s cousin Master Warren Hastings of Greenwood.
Wedding music was provided by organist Tim Vaughn of Columbia. A dinner reception and dancing followed at the Agape Conference Center’s Hampton Room, accompanied by TJ McKay Entertainment.
The couple honeymooned in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and resides in Columbia with their fur babies, Willie and Brice.
