Ali Smith, Chase Burley marry

Alexandra Lynn “Ali” Smith of Lexington and Chase Boone Burley of Cayce were united in marriage March 4 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Columbia. Drs. David Wike and James St. John officiated the 5:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Michael Hoke Smith and Karen Lewis Smith of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of Nancy Lewis of Washington, Pennsylvania. A 2015 graduate of Clemson University, she is pursuing her master’s degree in public health at the University of South Carolina. She is employed with MEDCare Urgent Care.
The groom is the son of Ronald Marion Burley and Sandra Boone Burley of Florence. He is the grandson of Claudia Hicks Burley of Florence. A 2014 graduate of Clemson University, he is employed in real estate sales with New Home Star.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father. Vocalist Taylor Wilks and pianist Katie Lauritzen provided music.
Maid of honor was Reagan Kiser of Lexington. Matron of honor was Kelley Shull Cannon of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Sadie Mendenhall, Lauryn Schubiger, Sara Ethridge and Taylor Wilks, all of Lexington; Abigail Robertson of Bristow, Virginia; Taylor Keisler of Batesburg; Olivia Boone of Myrtle Beach; and Alice Cannon of Columbia. Mary Smith of Columbia was flower girl.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Barrett Burley, Christopher Smith and Travis Shepard, all of Columbia; Ryan Berndt of Greenville; McKenzie Boone of Myrtle Beach; Tom Gaines of Rock Hill; Drew Carter of Charlottesville, Virginia; Lee Capotosti and Kenney Boone, both of Florence; and Jacob Lowry of Atlanta. Champs Burley and Gabriel Smith, both of Columbia, were ring bearers.
A reception followed at 1208 Washington Place.
After their honeymoon in St. Lucia, the couple will reside in Cayce.
Comments