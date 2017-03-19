Jessica Zeigler, Joshua Tronco marry

Jessica Nicole Zeigler and Joshua Carroll Tronco, both of West Columbia, were united in marriage March 18 at Seibels House and Garden in Columbia. The Rev. Terry Wilder officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of David Eugene Zeigler Jr. and Rebecca Livingston Zeigler of Swansea and James Ronald Crim and Tami Nores Crim of Lexington. She is the granddaughter of David Eugene Zeigler Sr. and the late Deloris Neese Zeigler of North; Baron Rush Luckenbach and Beverly Gale Luckenbach of Hiawassee, Georgia; and Larry Wayne Watkins and Sandy Bruton Watkins of Santee. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina in early childhood education. A licensed cosmetologist, she is employed with High Maintenance Day Spa and Salon.
The groom is the son of Ronald Barry Greenfield and Pamela Tronco Greenfield of Gilbert and the late Charles Eddie Tronco. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Goss Rice and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles J. Tronco. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and real estate, and he is employed with Resource Financial Services as a mortgage banker.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents, Tami Crim and David Zeigler Jr. The groom was given in marriage by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Greenfield. Pianist Ronda Reed Smith and soloist Kirby Williamson provided music.
Maid of honor was Jenna Lynn Zeigler of Swansea. Bridesmaids were Melissa Ashley Whitfield of Lexington; Kaitlin McKenzie Crider of Swansea; Rebecca Leigh Vaughn of Clemson; Ashley Mae Vining of West Columbia; and Jordan Alexandra Lindler of Charlotte, North Carolina. Georgia Nell Wilder and Caroline Wilder, both of Swansea, were flower girls.
Best man was Zachary Charles Tronco of Charleston. Groomsmen were Anthony James Tronco of Charleston; Richard Woodruff Chewning V of Cayce; George Ethan Vining of West Columbia; Joseph Thomas Haas of Lexington; and Davis McCoy Leaphart of Philadelphia. Titus Joseph Smerdell of Lexington was ring bearer.
A reception followed at Seibels House and Garden.
After their honeymoon in Taormina, Sicily, the couple will reside in West Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Through friends in high school.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: From the beginning.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We got engaged after seven years of dating. The proposal took place at the groom’s family restaurant, The Villa Tronco, in a private corner booth!
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: Being surrounded by family and friends as we say “I do!”
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: We loved the gardens of this venue and the “historic house” feel.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: Some of our favorite hymns will be played by Ronda Reed Smith. She is a dear family friend and has played at all weddings and funerals in the bride’s family.
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What will they be?
A: Something old: Grandmother’s pearl bracelet.
Something new: Pearl necklace given by grandparents.
Something borrowed: Earrings from sister of the groom.
Something blue: Bride’s bouquet will be wrapped with handkerchief embroidered with blue writing with her grandparents’ anniversary on it.
Comments