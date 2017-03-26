Carolyn Laffitte, Tripp Bradley to wed

Dr. and Mrs. Ralph Montague Laffitte Jr. of Greenville are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Carolyn Elizabeth Laffitte to Herbert Weathersbee Bradley III of Columbia.
The bride is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Othniel Henry Wienges Jr. of St. Matthews and Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Montague Laffitte of Estill. She received a bachelor’s degree in business from Wofford College. She is employed with the South Carolina Bankers Association in Columbia.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Weathersbee Bradley Jr. of Orangeburg. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Heyward Pinckney Garrison of Fort Mill and the late Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Weathersbee Bradley of Columbia. He received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in environmental engineering from Clemson University. He is employed with Colliers International in Columbia.
A summer wedding is planned in Greenville.
