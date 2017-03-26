Lauren Stevens, Kris Nelson to wed

Brian and Torill Nelson of Camden are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Kristofer Robert “Kris” Nelson, to Lauren Beth Stevens, daughter of Michelle “Shelley” Stevens and the late Marc Stevens of Youngstown, Ohio.
The bride-elect, a resident of Mount Pleasant, is the granddaughter of Helen and the late Harold Sacherman and the late Gerald Stevens, all of Detroit, and the late Gloria Orndoff of Waynesboro, Tennessee. She earned a bachelor’s degree in special education, emotional and mental disabilities from the College of Charleston, and she is employed with Westview Middle School in Goose Creek as a self-contained special education teacher for students with moderate to severe special needs.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Mount Pleasant, is the grandson of Rolf and Astrid Pedersen and Jane and the late Bob Nelson, all of Camden. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of South Carolina, and he is employed with Ultra Select Medical, LLC in Charleston as an operations manager.
The couple plan a fall wedding in Mount Pleasant.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Through Kris’ best friend, Gil Semple, and his girlfriend, Katie Buskirk, who was also Lauren’s friend from the College of Charleston.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: Soon after dating.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: August 2016 at Give Kids the World in Kissimmee, Florida. Lauren and Kris went with Kris’s parents; his brothers, Korey and Mikael; Korey’s girlfriend Jackie; and cousin Katrine to volunteer for a couple of days. The eight were dressed up as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs for their Monday evening Halloween carnival. Lauren was dressed as Snow White, and Kris was Grumpy. After the event, the family was taking pictures outside, and as a picture was taken of Kris and Lauren, Kris grabbed Lauren’s arm and bent down on one knee and asked her to marry him. She did not expect this at all! The staff from GKTW came out of the office, crying, and congratulated the happy couple! There was a little girl, a Wish child, who had watched the proposal and came to each of the group and hugged everyone. She said to Kris, “Well, you ought not be Grumpy now that you just got engaged!”
